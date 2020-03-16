SPOTLIGHT: Mercy H.S. skier wins Favorite Sophomore

Favorite subject: Any science class

Favorite place in Farmington: Starbucks or the community library

Favorite lunch: Baked potato bar

Favorite artist: Quinn XCII

Brenna VanDenBerg has won a 4Frenzy award for Favorite Sophomore in the Ski Team Category! Brenna has been skiing her entire life but joined the Mercy High School ski team her freshman year.

4Frenzy - Brenna VanDenBerg and Mercy teammate (n/a)

Brenna loves skiing with her friends and teammates, it makes her whole experience that much better. Before competitions, the girls make up silly dances and cheers to keep everyone calm and relaxed. Her team is so support each other and give one another tips to improve, such as showing how to do the drills or pointing out how the runs and combinations are for the races.

They are always having fun on the hill and joking around with each other and the coaches. The team’s coaches are the “driving force” behind them wanting to improve and they are some of the best coaches the girls have ever had. The coaches are an inspiration for the team to get better and Brenna says they’re easy to communicate with when deciding how they can improve individually. This year Brenna and her team placed third for varsity champs in the Mt. Brighton division.

4Frenzy - Brenna and Mercy ski coach (n/a)

Her advice to new skiers is to “make sure you have the fundamentals down and to always ask those with more experience for advice and tips because they can really help you improve your own skills.”

Brenna is also on the dive team at her school and enjoys diving in her free time. A very active student at her school, she even takes part in the Green Club. Outside of school, she also likes to spend time with her pet bird, Kevin! In the future she hopes to go to college to be a veterinarian.

Congratulations on your 4Frenzy win, Brenna! We hope to see more from all seasons of Mercy sports and clubs in our contests!

