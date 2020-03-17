SPOTLIGHT: Mercy HS figure skater is Favorite Freshman

Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl Team and Science Club

Fun Fact: She was born in Ohio

Favorite Lunch at school: Kickin Chicken

Role Model: Her parents

Abigail Maroun is the winner of this year’s Favorite Freshman in the Figure Skating category of the 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards. Abigail has been skating since she was 7 years old and is proud of what she has accomplished. She is a member of the Mercy High School Skating team, who also won 4Frenzy’s Favorite Team in the Figure Skating category!

Recently, the team got first place in the spins at their second competition of the season. Abigail is also a member of the Farmington Hills Figure Skating Club, where she won the Shooting Star Competition Award for most medals for pre-juvenile and below. This past November, Abigail won 3 gold medals for Dance, Freeskate, and Spins.

Abigail believes that her team is truly amazing and loves that they are all super supportive of each other. She believes they got first place because they lift each other up when they need it. The coach of the team, Michelle, also carefully considers who would do each element well and suggests what is best for the team.

Congrats to Abigail and the Mercy figure skating team on your 4Frenzy wins! We hope there will be lots of Mercy in our current Spring 4Frenzy, too!

