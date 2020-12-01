SPOTLIGHT: Livonia sophomore balances sports, clubs, and maintains 4.63 GPA

Favorite Subject: Social Studies

Favorite Place in Livonia: Luigi’s Trattoria Pizzeria

Favorite Artists: Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Ariana Grande.

Role Model: “My dad because he sets great examples for me and encourages me whenever I need it.”

Alex Aljets is a sophomore cross country runner at Churchill High School. He started running cross country when he was in the seventh grade at Frost Middle School. On top of cross country, Alex shows impressive work ethic as a part of Churchill’s basketball team, National Honor Society, Key Club, and the Math, Science, and Computer Program while maintaining a cumulative 4.63 GPA.

“My team and coach are great,” says Alex, “our team is very close and we love to play four square before practice.” Churchill’s cross country coach, Coach Daughtery, is fairly new to the team and Alex says that he has done a great job getting him and his teammates to reach their personal running goals.

Alex Aljets, cross country for Churchill High School (WDIV)

Alex wants to underline the importance of mental game when it comes to sports. “My advice to students joining cross country is to always work hard and to never settle.”

He hopes to make it to States with his team sometime during his high school career and, when he graduates, his goal is to be accepted to Stanford University.

