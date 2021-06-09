SPOTLIGHT: 4.0 student is 3-sport varsity athlete and winning singer

Favorite school subject: Math & Physics

Favorite place in Rochester: Vanhoosen Farms because it’s peaceful and tranquil

Favorite school lunch: Whatever my mom would pack for me

Favorite artist: The Temptations and Bruno Mars

Stoney Creek Senior Austin Jordan won an impressive three 4Frenzy Spring 2021 awards in two different categories! In the Track & Field category, Jordan took “Favorite Senior,” and in the Choir category, he took ”Favorite Bass” and “Favorite Bass-Baritone.”

Jordan has been involved in football, wrestling, and track since 7th grade and began singing in the school choir in 4th grade. He even won “Favorite Lineman” and “Favorite 285 Wrestler” in 4Frenzy’s Winter 2020 contest!

Jordan is the first student athlete in Stoney Creek High School history that has received varsity letters in three different sports (football, wrestling & track) all four years. He accomplished this while maintaining a 4.0 unweighted GPA.

“All of my sports have taught me that nothing worth doing is easy,” he said. “There are always going to be obstacles to overcome and we have to dig deep and find joy in the journey of our growth.”

His role models are his family and coaches. He expressed that all of his coaches have pushed him towards greatness in his high school career. Jordan is also very close with all of his teammates across the different sports. He believes that their closeness is what helps them make history for their school.

Austin Jordan prepares for a football game (Austin Jordan)

Not only is he involved with several sports, Jordan is also involved in numerous clubs offered at his school. He serves as the president of Cougar Athletic Leadership Council, an officer in the National Honors Society, a Link Crew leader, and a founding council member of the District Social Justice Council.

“My advice to any student looking to join a sport or club is to go all in. Whatever you do, give it 100% of your effort and see it through,” said Jordan. “Fully immerse yourself in the sport or club before you make a decision as to whether or not you want to continue.”

He is a well-rounded individual who balances school and extracurricular activities by planning out his week in advance and being flexible. In his free time, Jordan loves to plan out and track down parts to build computers!

This fall, Jordan will be studying computer science in the School of Engineering at the University of Michigan, where he is also looking to wrestle. In the future, he plans to have a career in artificial intelligence or cybersecurity.

Austin is an outstandingly accomplished young man, and we wish him the best of luck in pursuing his future goals!

