Team spotlight: De La Salle Lacrosse wins multiple 4Frenzy awards

WARREN, Mich. – Our Kim DeGiulio takes you to De La Salle Collegiate High School to meet multiple 4Frenzy winners.

Their Lacrosse team won more than five 4Frenzy categories in our Spring Fan Choice Awards.

Their awards include wins for Coach, Midfielder, Defense, Goalie, Favorite Junior and Favorite Senior. The team also had multiple runner-ups.

Assistant coach Brian Ellsworth, who won the Coach category, attributes the success to the work and commitment that everyone on the team has put in.

“I’m hard on the kids,” Ellsworth said. “I know I’m hard, but sometimes you got to push them to be able to get the best out of them.

The players were quick to pass the praise to others on the team for their success.

Charlie Freese, winner in the Defender category said, “Defense isn’t a one-person show. It’s all of us together as a unit. So I’m proud of the nomination, and I’m proud for my guys and we can’t wait to see how far we take it.”

Best Goalie winner Nathan Troszak said he appreciates his defense for making his life easier on the field.

The players point to not only the camaraderie within the team but also within their school community. They say it’s like a brotherhood.

“I think that’s a testament to the amount of care that these young men have for each other,” said head coach Zach Issa.

“They support each other, both in the classroom, out on the field and in their community. It’s a big piece of who we are here at De La Salle Collegiate to support each other. And, you know, that’s an extension right into our program,” he added.

Mitchell Gaff, winner in the Midfielder and Favorite Senior categories said, “It just shows how much the community cares about us. And what the fans think for us just to nominate us.”

