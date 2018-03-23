4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards spring sports edition begins NOW!

Just as a very successful winter sports edition is ending, we are starting up the spring sports edition of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

If you know any high school athletes or coaches that deserve recognition for their dedication, team spirit, talent, or any other related reason, then NOMINATE below! Our categories will include baseball, softball, golf, tennis, lacrosse, track & field, girls soccer, boys volleyball and EVEN theater, choir, and club leaders!

The nomination period will end April 8th at 11 p.m. and voting will begin the following morning.

