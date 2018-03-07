4Frenzy Fan Choice spotlight: Isabella Lorelli

Isabella's Favorites

Favorite music artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite website: Amazon.

Something about you that may surprise people to know: Dylan Larkin signed a pair of my crocs.

Favorite book: Either The Great Gatsby or Rebecca.

Favorite movie: Beauty and the Beast.

Where you see yourself in 5 years: Medical School.

Where you want to go to college: University of Michigan

The Winning Goalie

Hockey players with dreams of scoring a goal against Ladywood High School are going to be disappointed for two reasons. The first is that after 68 years Ladywood is closing it's doors for good at the end of this school year. The second is that for it's last year, Ladywood's goalie is Isabella Lorelli.

This girl swats down pucks like they personally offend her. She's been playing for seven years, and her practice consists of an hour and a half training session five times per week. Despite coming from a small team, Ladywood ice talent is noteworthy throughout the state, and Isabella has shined in a position where so much depends on a single person.

We spoke with Judi Speigel, a mother of one of Isabella's teammates.

"For being a small school it's amazing that they have enough girls even to field a team," said Judi, "But they have and they are doing great!"

For perspective, Ladywood's only has 169 students attending this year. This means that 11% of Ladywood students are one the hockey team! Considering that multiple girls from the team have been asked to play college hockey, that's an incredible accomplishment.

Isabella didn't heard about 4Frenzy from her coach, Maria Rotondo. Isabella credits her friends and her team with the incredible amount of support she got in the 4Frenzy polls.

Speaking about her team, Isabella said, "We are a family. We girls are very close on and off the ice."

Isabella hopes to play college hockey, and she has already been invited to several college camps. It would be hard to have as much success in such a short time as Isabella Lorelli has, but for those who want to try she has advice: "Work hard, have passion, and believe in yourself."

