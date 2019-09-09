4Frenzy Game of The Week Recap: Detroit King v. Muskegon - 9/6/19

Our 4Frenzy cameras captured the action of fans in the crowd and some highlights during the game. Check out the gallery below from our Game of the Week at Detroit King High School.

Detroit King was defeated by Muskegon, 41-18. This game was a rematch between the two teams since they last played in the 2018 Division 3 Championship game at Ford Field, where King won 41-25. Despite their loss on Friday, the crowd was still excited and full of support for their home team.

Visit our 4Frenzy Facebook page and ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy to see more action at upcoming games.

BE A PART OF THE 4FRENZY FUN

We're looking for students who want to be a liaison and take pictures or shoot videos of their school's games, events and more to put on our story for everyone to see! If interested, email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.



We'd like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support: DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie's, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.