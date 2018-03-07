4Frenzy spotlight: Julia Ayrault

High school girls basketball player Julia Ayrault of Grosse Pointe North was nominated and won in FOUR 4Frenzy categories: Best Junior, shooting guard, point guard, and small forward! She's also racked up a ton of votes in each of those categories! Julia must be a phenomenal basketball player and teammate!

We chatted with Julia, and she tells us that she loves basketball because it's such a great team sport and she enjoys being close to all her teammates. She says that her team is always all smiles, have great chemistry, and she loves succeeding together. She was exited to say about them, "It's one of the best teams I've ever been on."

Some of Julia's favorite things and fun facts!:

Singer : Thomas Rhett

TV Show : One Tree Hill

Vacation Spot : her cottage in Lexington only an hour away

Role Model : Her mom who is a teacher in Eastpointe and played college basketball at Wayne State. Her mom and dad both played basketball at WSU in the early 90's.

Teacher : Michelle Davis, who recently became the Athletic Director at GPN.

Animal : Dogs! (She has rescued two pit bull/lab mixes named Rosie and Dixie. Rosie passed away last summer and Dixie is nine months old. She will sometimes come home for lunch just to see her dog!)

Special Talent : She's an excellent ping-pong player! She is also a tremendous card player and often plays cards with her grandmother.

Little known fact: She has been known to help out her Aunt Kristy on her chicken farm or with odd jobs.

Julia's dad is the coach of her team, and her mom and family are a big support among her fan base! Julia has a twin brother named Joe who also plays varsity basketball, and she even has a set of younger twin siblings named Adam and Annabel!

Julia said that school is "easy to like" at Grosse Point North because it has a good atmosphere, and there are great teacher-student relationships. Practice during the season is usually 2-3 hours a day, supplemented by extra shooting. In the off season she even plays for the Michigan Mystics out of Flint.

This talented player's dad told 4Frenzy, "Julia works with little girls at camp at GPN and does an unbelievable job of encouraging them to work on basketball. The younger girls come to camp just to see their friend Julia! Many many people have come up to me and her mom to tell us what a kind and mature kid she is. She treats everyone with dignity and respect and has always been empathetic towards everyone around her. She herself is a tremendous role model for kids in the community."

Julia once gave this great advice about playing a sport: "You have to really love playing, and you will never regret working so hard at it."

She has loved basketball since she was old enough to dribble, and played on her twin brother's team until 5th grade. She attended the girls camp at MSU in middle school and wanted to play there ever since. She realized her dream when they recruited her, and so, Julia is going to be headed to Michigan State for basketball! Congrats and good luck, Julia!

