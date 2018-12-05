4Frenzy Spotlight: Brady Kendall starts out her freshman year with a splash

Brady Kendall is off to a great start. As a freshman on Plymouth High School's swim team, she is working hard and producing impressive records. Brady also supports her teammates and maintains a positive attitude, even during long practices. Her coach, Emily Weiner, says that she's "exactly the kind of athlete a coach wants on their team." All of her positive qualities make it no surprise that she won the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards title of Favorite Freshman in the swimming and diving category.

Brady isn't a novice when it comes to swimming, as she's been at it for eight years. When she was 10 years old, she had a national record in the 50 butterfly. In her first year in high school, she has so many impressive records that I'm going to directly quote her coach, who lists all of the things that Brady has accomplished in her first year:

"She won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the MISCA swim meet and the KLAA Conference swim meet. She broke the team records in the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, and was part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays that also set school records. Brady qualified for the state meet in many events, and chose to swim the 50 free and 100 fly. She also swam the 200 medley and 200 free relays. She placed third in her 50 free, fifth in the 100 fly, ninth in the medley relay, and 13th in the 200 freestyle relay. Brady was also achieved all-state and all-American status."

Wow. That's a lot, and if I had to guess, that list is going to steadily get longer and longer throughout her high school career.

Congratulations to Brady Kendall on winning 4Frenzy's Fan Choice Award for Favorite Freshman in the swimming and diving category! Everyone in 4Frenzy is looking forward to seeing what you accomplish in the future, and we may see you on this list again!

