4Frenzy Spotlight: Breanna Dulworth

Cousino High School softball player Breanna Dulworth wins in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards for softball. She has been chosen as Best Junior thanks to hundreds of votes!

Dulworth has been a starter on the Varsity team since her freshman year of high school, while also being a great leader and helpful teammate. She is a dedicated and passionate team leader who loves the game and her softball family. Her teammates give it their all while her coaches are committed to bringing out the best in the team.

Cousino High School Varsity Softball

Breanna's favorites and fun facts:

TV show : Impractical Jokers

Food : Pizza and banana pudding

Animal : Squirrel

Book : Flutter

Teacher : Mr. Marshal, Mrs. DuBay, Mr. DuBay and Mr. Newcomb

Unique skill : Writing

Hobby : Drag racing

Role model : "...My grandma. She is the most unselfish person I know and always helps anyone in need. She is incredibly caring and I strive to be like her when I grow up."

Fun fact: Dulworth began playing softball in kindergarten. "My dad and grandpa coaching really made it a lot of fun."

With a 4.2 GPA she is not only focused on the field but also in the classroom. After this upcoming senior year, Dulworth plans on attending Saginaw Valley State University to play softball and earn a degree in Psychology.

Dulworth and her coaches

"I am a Student-Athlete, Student being first and Athlete being second. I make sure I put my grades before my sport, which pushed me to do well on my work so I can get back to playing and focusing on softball."

Her advice to others is, "... Follow [your] dreams no matter how big or out of reach they may seem. With hard work and determination anything is possible. I would also say to keep a strong mental game because softball is 90% mental and 10% skill."

Dulworth with her family

Dulworth's favorite part about softball are the amazing friendships she built, as well as her ability to grow stronger as a person. Her family is her biggest support system. "I wouldn't be where I am today with out the help from my mom, dad, and brother. They all have spent countless hours at the field with me helping me practice and watching me play," Dulworth says.

Congratulations to Breanna for your 4Frenzy win! See all the other amazing winners below.

