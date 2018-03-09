4Frenzy Spotlight: Daniel Miscavish

Daniel Miscavish of the De La Salle Pilots won both ‘Goalie’ and ‘Best Sophomore’ in 4Frenzy’s winter edition. He won with a grand total over 900 votes!

He got most votes in boys hockey by a large margin!

Daniel, make sure you teach your fellow hockey players and De La Salle sports teams your tricks of the trade for such a successful 4Frenzy campaign, so that they might get so many votes next round too!

We’re happy to see yet another dedicated and talented player’s hard work be rewarded! Congratulations Daniel, and congratulations to all the other 4Frenzy winners and nominees! Join us again when spring 4Frenzy starts in about a week!

To check out all the 4Frenzy winners, see below!