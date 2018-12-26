4Frenzy Spotlight: Evan Plets, Henry Ford II Safety

Votes are in and Evan Plets from Henry Ford II has won the title of "Favorite Safety" in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! We spoke with Evan about his life, his accomplishments so far and his challenges.

Evan has been an athlete since he was young. Dedicating his youth to sports has made him an absolutely ferocious contender on the football field, but he is still constantly striving to improve himself with the ultimate goal of playing sports beyond high school. He is indeed a big fish, but Evan is aware of much larger waters in his future, and he is determined to be ready for them.

Q: How long have you played football?

A: I have played football for 10 years.

Q: How do you keep yourself motivated for practices and games?

A: I want to keep getting better every day and hopefully make it to a college roster.

Q: What accomplishment(s) are you the most proud of?

A: I am most proud of winning 2nd team all county for defensive back and 4Frenzy's "Favorite Safety."

Q: Who is your role model?

A: My role models are my mom and dad. They have provided me an excellent life and have supported me with everything I have ever wanted to do in life.

Q: What challenges have you faced when playing football?

A: Some challenges I have faced when playing football are losing my head coach, [and enduring] injuries.

If the votes for 4Frenzy's Fall Fan Choice Awards are any indication, Evan has a lot of support from both his family and peers. Thank you to Evan Plets, 4Frenzy's Fan Choice Award Winner for "Favorite Safety," for letting everyone get to know the athlete on the football field.

We would like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! Meijer, DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan,Your Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers and Hungry Howie's Pizza.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.