4Frenzy Spotlight: Inaugural season for Mercy Field Hockey coach leads to four Fan Choice victors

This past September, Johanna Wiggins-Fraley took over as head coach for the Mercy High School field hockey program after its coach retired after working there for more than 20 years. "Mercy has one of the largest high school field hockey programs in Michigan. This left a big hole in the Mercy Field Hockey family and some really big shoes to fill, both of which take time," Wiggins-Fraley said.

Even though it was Wiggins-Fraley's first year coaching, her team, including herself, stood out to the Mercy community. The team took home four 4Frenzy Fan Choice awards. The winners include: Bella VanSolkema for "Favorite Sophomore," Faye Storck for "Favorite Junior," Alexa Stauske for "Favorite Goalie," and Johanna Wiggins-Fraley for "Favorite Coach." Wiggins-Fraley said, "All three girls are truly talented individuals. What really sets these athletes apart is their commitment, dedication, and outright love of the sport. You can't coach that."

She is truly honored to have received "Favorite Coach" in our Fan Choice awards but is even more excited for her three players to earn the recognition they deserve. "I'm so proud of these young ladies, all of them, they are exceptional athletes and scholars. This season was a test of perseverance and determination, and this team passed with flying colors," said Wiggins-Fraley.

Not only did Mercy High School have athletes win in the Field Hockey category, it also took awards home in the categories of Golf, Cross Country and Volleyball! You can check out the story we did on Mercy's girls golf team here.

