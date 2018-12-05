4Frenzy Spotlight: Jaden Rice, motivated by competition

Typically, high school athletes have spent half their life participating in their sport, but sophomore Jaden Rice is an exception. Rice has been playing volleyball for four years and her resume is impressive. This year alone she made Northville's varsity volleyball team as a sophomore, helped her team become a state finalist in division 1 and won "Favorite Blocker" in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards.

Northville's head coach, Julie Fisette, described Rice as "an instrumental part of our team and our front line attack the entire year. She is not only an incredible player but she has a unique ability to celebrate in such a way that makes the team energized."

Rice loves how competitive and energetic the game of volleyball is. "One thing that motivates me is the competition. My team and I have a great drive and we always want to win. My teammates' energy is contagious and it really motivates me not to let them down and play the best I can," Rice said.

Winning the "Favorite Blocker" award in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice awards has been a great pleasure to Rice. "To be honored for my best skill leaves me speechless, though I have worked so hard this season to perfect it," she said.

Not only is Rice a great blocker, she also excels at making people laugh. "Jaden was comic relief for our team this year. She is a great player, however, she manages to make everything a little less serious. The team was all very close and there was very little drama," Fisette said.

Rice commented, "I'm always laughing. Sometimes it can be a distraction but I can't help it, I love the game so much! I also love being part of a team that becomes more like your family."

Congratulations to Jaden Rice on winning the title of 4Frenzy's Favorite Blocker!

We would like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! Meijer, DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan,Your Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers and Hungry Howie's Pizza.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.