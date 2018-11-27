4Frenzy Spotlight: Jeremy Taras, Henry Ford II Punter and Kicker

If the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards are any indication, Jeremy Taras has a lot of supporters. He is the winner of TWO categories in our polls! The people have voted Taras as their favorite kicker and punter. Get to know this athlete from Henry Ford II High School.

Q: How long have you played football?

A: I have played football for three years.

Q: How do you keep yourself motivated during practices and games?

A: One thing that keeps me motivated during practice and games is walking through the gym and seeing all the records and jerseys hanging. I want that to be me one day.

Q: What is an accomplishment that you're proud of?

A: An accomplishment I am proud of is making the first all county team as a punter.

Q: Who is your role model?

A: My role model is my cousin, Jordan Passeno. He participates in the Special Olympics and The Miracle League. He does not let his disability get the best of him, giving everything he has all the time. Jordan has taught me that anything is possible, just believe in yourself.

Q: What challenges have you faced when playing football?

A: Challenges I face during the season are constantly staying health and keeping up in school while participating in both soccer and football at the varsity level.

Congratulations on winning two categories in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.