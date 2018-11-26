4Frenzy Spotlight: Lee Williams, John Glenn Defensive Tackle

Imagine for a moment that you were standing next to a high school football team's defensive line right as the offense charged forward. You would hear the crunch of pads colliding. You would feel the adrenaline fueling the struggle of these schools' most athletic students as they fight for position. That is where Lee Williams excels.

Lee Williams has played football for 9 years. Considering that he is a high school senior, that is over half his life spent playing the game. He plays hard every game and trains hard for the next one, and this pattern of effort certainly has shown. Achievements for Williams include winning the KLAA All Conference Defensive Tackle and now "Favorite Defensive Tackle" in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Williams is a constant source of motivation for the John Glenn football team. He works hard every day and strives to be the best player on that field. As a senior, Williams wants to instill motivation into his younger teammates so that when his time comes to an end, he can walk off that field knowing that he left an impression that no one on the team will forget.

That motivation was certainly put to the test this season. The team started off the season strong but ultimately fell to a five game losing streak. Williams and his senior teammates would not stand to let their final season slip away. They rallied together, motivated their younger teammates, and with hard work they finished the season with two dominant wins.

Williams had the opportunity this past Sunday to participate in the Legacy Football High School Senior All-Star game. This is a great achievement for the senior defensive tackle since hundreds of seniors send applications in and only a select few are chosen. This game allows senior football players without a Division I scholarship to showcase their skills to a number of Division II and Division III collegiate coaches. Williams participated on Team Legends who fell short in the game by a score of 12-6.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.