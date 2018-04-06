4Frenzy Spotlight: Madison Grace

This 4Frenzy Spotlight focuses on yet another outstanding student athlete, Madison Grace! Madison, or 'Maddie', plays for Fraser High School's girls volleyball team. She is a loving and respectful athlete who works hard on both her athletic skills and her grades as a student.

Some favorites and fun facts!

TV Show: Grownish

Grownish Food: Mom's macaroni & cheese

Mom's macaroni & cheese Vacation: Hawaii

Hawaii Teacher: Mrs. Amy Irvine believed in her in 4th grade and she made sure to tell Madison that she was a strong volleyball player.

Mrs. Amy Irvine believed in her in 4th grade and she made sure to tell Madison that she was a strong volleyball player. Special Talents: She can knit, crochet, and sew. She loves arts and crafts because it allows her to create!

She can knit, crochet, and sew. She loves arts and crafts because it allows her to create! Fun fact: She started to play piano at 3 years old, and she even loves to sing!

She started to play piano at 3 years old, and she even loves to sing! Role Model: Her dad Kenneth Grace is always there when she needs him, and he encourages and supports both Madison and her brother.

Her dad Kenneth Grace is always there when she needs him, and he encourages and supports both Madison and her brother. Sports accomplishments: As a freshman she helped her team go undefeated and win the MAC BLUE Division Championship. Her open division club team also won their bid to participate in the 2018 USA Volleyball Girls' Junior National Championships held in Detroit. Wow!



If you know a great student like Madison, make sure you nominate and vote for them in the spring sports edition of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards BELOW!

