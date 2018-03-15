4Frenzy Spotlight: Madison Griffin

Madison Griffin at a glance

Favorite music artist: My fave music artist is Majid Jordan.

Favorite website: My fave website is My fave website is reformation.com . I'm addicted to shopping.

Favorite book: My fave book is The Great Gatsby.

Favorite movie: My fave movie is The Lovely Bones.

Something surprising about Madison: People would be surprised to know I have Eggplant by Michael Franks in my playlist .

How Madison got votes: I got my votes by using social media and texting my friends and family.

How long she's played sports: I have played sports since I was 3 so about 15 years. I started with gymnastics, continued with soccer and cheer.

How much she practices: I practice 5 days a week for 2 hours a day.

What her team means to her: My team is like my 2nd family. I can always count on them.

Where she sees herself in 5 years: I see myself in 5 years with my Masters in Physical Therapy and working with one of the professional sports team in football or basketball.

What she's looking forward to about college: I am looking forward to meeting new people, making life long friends and being independent and learning more.

Do you have any advice for other young athletes: My advice to young athletes is to never give up. Push harder even when you think you can't make it and to always strive to be your best.



An unsurprising first

Grosse Pointe is a town that you expect to do well. It's on the waterfront, just eight miles from the big city, it's got a great school system, and movies have been filmed there. It's reputation for success is well earned, but you may be surprised to know that one of its High Schools, Grosse Pointe South, has never had one of it's competitive cheerleaders receive a scholarship for the sport.

Until now.

What would not surprise you if you know her, is that the cheerleader who earned the scholarship is Madison Griffin. She's got the raw talent and a ridiculous work ethic, having started in athletics when she was three. A typical week for Madison consists of spending two hours a day after school practicing. To anyone in the working world; I defy you to find the energy to dedicate two hours a day to working out in any manner, much less practicing flips, falls, and catches.

Madison's specialty is as a flyer. That means that when you see a group of cheerleaders use their combined strength to hurl another through the air, the one you see up there twirling at high speeds is Madison Griffin.

She's a phenomenal gal, with a great support network of friends, family, and fans. Adrian college, will be lucky to have her, and Grosse Pointe South High School now has a new accolade to it's name thanks to her time there.

