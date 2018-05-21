4Frenzy Spotlight: Mumford Auxiliary Dance Company

Mumford Auxiliary Dance Company (MADC) started from scratch but is committed to competing and working hard while being independently funded. MADC has participated in performances such as The DPS School Expo, The Goldfinger City Hair Show, UAW School Showcase, and The DPS Night of The Arts.

Sadly, in 2011 Mumford’s dance instructor became ill, which ended dance at the high school. That changed when MADC was created in September 2016 by Principal Angela Prince, Instructor Nicole Massey, and 8 students. The goal was for students to be able to freely express their talents in dance and prepare for their future.

Many students in the program face adversity daily, and dancing in this group serves as an outlet and source of freedom. The students find peace and solitude in dancing.

One student, Paradice Clayton said, "I’d rather come to dance than go home. Dance is more peaceful than my home life."

Not only that, but also MADC helps them to plan for college and set life goals. The MADC program aims to educate and stimulate scholars so they can achieve the level of professionalism and college readiness needed in Performing Arts.

Students set goals daily to commit to performing at their best. Students are expected to display respect, compassion, leadership, and dedication throughout the process of the program. Each student is carefully assessed by each instructor upon the completion of the program.

While participating in MADC students are expected to maintain a 2.5 GPA, have no behavior referrals, no phone-calls home, and must complete 25 hours of community service. The students are expected to compete in a range of different competitions to display skills learned.

The students meet every day to work with different instructors that help prepare them for dance careers. Students who meet the participation criteria at the end of each semester/quarter are awarded service hours that may be used for credit hours at a university/and or school.

Nicole Massey

Ms. Massey is the director and an instructor of the program. She has been dancing since middle school. She credits her love and dedication for dance to her own instructors.

“My dance instructors were a huge inspiration to me and many others. They allowed to participate in many activities to display our talents. They even allowed us to participate in many leadership roles that prepared me for what I do today.”

Janae Ferguson

A senior and dancer for the Mumford Auxiliary Dance Company, Janae Ferguson has been a member of the team since 2016 and started dancing when she was only five years old.

She is an excellent example of what this club strives for its students to achieve. When she is not dancing she is delivering school news with the Mumford Media Team or visiting different sites to clean and better the community with The National Honor Society.

