4Frenzy Spotlight: Paige Thomson

Paige Thomson at a glance

Favorite music artist: Post Malone.

Favorite website: Any website that I can go shopping for clothes and makeup.

Favorite book: To Kill a Mockingbird.

Favorite movie: Matilda.

How long has Paige has played sports: I started playing sports when I was 5.

How much she practices: We practiced everyday we didn't have a game with the exception of Saturday's.

How Paige got votes: I didn't have a strategy really, my parents and I just put it out on social media asking if our family and friends could please vote for me. I am so honored that people took the time out of their day to vote; it truly means so much.

What Paige's team means to her: My team is my family, I am so lucky to be able to play on the court with my "sisters".

What she is looking forward to in her junior year: I look forward to enjoying every second of my Junior year, these last 2 years of high school have flown by and I'm sad it will all be over within the next 2 years.

Where she sees herself in 5 years: Hopefully playing college softball while pursuing a degree in Sports Medicine.

Her advice for other young athletes: Even the best of the best athletes have a "bad day" now and then, just pick yourself up, learn from the mistakes that you made and move on. Don't ever let someone tell you that you can't do something, whatever you put your mind to with hard work and dedication you can achieve it!

The sophomore with a heart of gold

One thing that we can confidently say about Paige Thomson is that she does not value free time over an opportunity to play a sport. Paige is in fact a three sport athlete; playing basketball, softball, and volleyball during the school year. In getting to know her, however, another fact about this sophomore became more and more apparent.

She's humble.

Paige Thomson- despite having an admirable record on the basketball court and pulling off a Fan Choice Award win- was eager to attribute much of her success to family and her friends. This is not entirely without cause; you don't win a Fan Choice Award without people motivated to make it happen, but based on her performance in the paint we would suggest that there are also likely a great deal of fans of this sophomore out there.

She's a tenacious player who's not afraid to mix it up to get a bucket when necessary. Her hustle is excellent, her attitude is positive, and her Fan Choice Award is well earned.

