4Frenzy Spotlight: Rodney Richardson boosts John Glenn High School

If you're from John Glenn High School, you probably recognize the name Rodney Richardson. If you're not from that community, well, you're in for a real treat. Richardson was recognized in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice awards as "Favorite Parent" in our category of Unsung Heroes.

Richardson is the president of the John Glenn High School Booster Club. He is at every single game, not just the varsity football games on Friday nights. Richardson always takes time to talk to the kids individually. Whether it be about the game or their academics, he truly cares for them and puts effort into helping them grow as people.

He always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude. Richardson hasn't had a child of his own in the John Glenn program for several years (they all have graduated) and is still dedicated to his school and the community.

His dedication to the Booster Club has inspired many others in the community to rally together and give back to John Glenn High School. Richardson is more than just a parent, he is a true inspiration to everyone he meets.

Richardson is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is just as dedicated to his family and church as he is to the John Glenn community.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.