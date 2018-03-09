4Frenzy Spotlight: Soodong Kim

A stand-out winner of 4Frenzy winter edition is Soodong Kim from Rochester Adams high school who got a total of 839 votes, winning him 1st place in the ‘Diver’ category, and meaning he easily raked in the largest number of votes in the Boys Swim Team category!

The person who nominated him even wrote, “Just a freshman, Soodong has already proven that he's one of the top divers in the state.” Impressive!

Keep on fighting Soodong, you’re definitely making all the people rooting for you proud! Congratulations, and great work to all the other 4Frenzy winners, too! Come back to nominate and vote again in the spring sports edition of 4Frenzy starting in about a week.

Check out what other amazing high school athletes won below!