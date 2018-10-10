4Frenzy Spotlight: Sophomore Kynnedee Cowles looks to defend her state title

Last week you may have read our article about Sade' Ried, the junior runner out of Renaissance High School. Sade' has come a long way in her running career and owes a lot of her motivation to one of her teammates.

Today, we would like to introduce that teammate, sophomore Kynnedee Cowles. Kynnedee is very dedicated to both her cross country and track career. She trains at the highest level, constantly pushing herself to the limits, which sometimes results in her falling directly to the ground after her race. Kynnedee tests her limits during training, so when her big race does come around, she has no doubt in her mind that she will be able to perform to the best of her ability. She often tells herself that, "If you are confident in your training, there is no need to doubt yourself."

This confidence has been justified day in and day out for Kynnedee. As a freshman, she made it to the state championships and has been ranked first in cross country for the Detroit Public School community. As Kynnedee goes into her sophomore year, she looks to defend that title and has help from junior teammate, Sade', to help her reach that goal.

Both of these young women have the utmost respect for one another. Kynnedee can always rely on Sade' to be her motivation. Sade' always knows exactly what to say before a race to ensure Kynnedee has the right mindset to be successful.

Kynnedee has high expectations for herself. She hopes to continue her running career at the collegiate level when that time comes. Kynnedee is always ready for new experiences and hopes that her training and accomplishments in high school can lead her to that goal.

