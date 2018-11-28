4Frenzy Spotlight: Thomas Howard, Favorite Goalie

Meet Thomas Howard, a soccer goalie at Sterling Heights High School and the winner of Favorite Goalie in 4Frenzy's Fall Fan Choice Awards. Read more about this athlete and how he got his start on the soccer field!

Q: How long have you been playing soccer?

A: I have played soccer since the age of six and position of Goalie starting at 11 years old.

Q: What accomplishment are you the most proud of?

A: I had 383 saves for this season and won the league championship for my club team Wolves-East.

Q: What do you do to keep yourself motivated during practices and games?

A: I concentrate and try to have fun to stay motivated.

Q: What challenges have you faced playing soccer?

Staying healthy is a challenge at times.

Q: Who is your role model?

David De-Gea, the goalie for Manchester United.

Congratulations Thomas Howard on winning the title of 4Frenzy's Favorite Goalie!

