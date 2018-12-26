4Frenzy Winter 2019: Who will you nominate?

Goodbye 2018, hello 2019!

4Frenzy is gearing up in preparation for "4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards: Winter 2019." If you have a student athlete that you think should get the fame, glory and accolades that come with Fan Choice Awards, be prepared for nominations starting on January 8, 2019. 4Frenzy is Local 4's way of showcasing high schools in the metro-Detroit area. The sports that we are accepting nominations for in 2019 are:

-Boys Basketball

-Girls Basketball

-Girls Hockey

-Ski Team

-Boys Swim Team

-Competitive Cheer

-Wrestling

-Favorite Athletic Director

Nominations for 4Frenzy start on January 8 and end on February 3. Voting for nominees start on February 5 and ends on March 3. Stay tuned to our 4Frenzy homepage or check in on our 4Frenzy Facebook page for more stories on high school clubs and athletics.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.