Vote here for everything 4frenzy

4Frenzy covers high school sports in the fall, winter, and spring. During this coverage we try to highlight the exceptional people involved in high school athletics throughout metro Detroit, and the highlight of every season is when we get to give people the chance to vote on their favorite people involved in the sports we love.

Currently there are three competitions in which you can vote.

One of three competitions we hold each year, the fall 2018 version of these awards covers football, girls and boys cross country, girls golf. boys soccer, girls swimming and diving, boys tennis. girls volleyball, girls field hockey, clubs and organizations, and unsung heroes.

Within each category are many subcategories that might fit who you have in mind. Each sport usually has a category for freshmen through senior as well as coach and any standardized positions on the team. For events such as swimming or track, we offer the chance to vote for your favorite in the various styles of competition, such as "butterfly stroke" or "100 meter dash".

Voting ends October 30.

Metro Detroit has already voted for its 10 favorite high school spirit squads, and among those we're looking for who will take the number one spot.

Last year the winner was Wyandotte Roosevelt, but this year the voting is so close that we don't know who will be in the lead from one day to the next.

Voting ends October 21.

As above, metro Detroit has already voted for its 10 favorite marching bands and now we're looking for who can win it all.

These bands have an amazing ability to rally their communities, so we're anticipating an exciting contest. If you know someone involved with marching band, support them now!

Voting ends October 28.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.