Cheer for your spirit squad

Schools rely so much upon the spirit squad to keep their crowds excited, to inspire their other athletes and to bring school spirit in competitions. Why not return the favor?

With "4Frenzy: Spirit Squad" Metro Detroit can vote for their favorite squad. Do they do the best job motivating the crowd? Are they the nicest people? Whatever your reason for appreciating your school's spirit squad, show them by voting below.

The top 10 schools will move on to the second and final round of 2018, where we will find out who Metro Detroit's favorite spirit squad is!

Last year, the winner was Wyandotte Roosevelt. However, this year the competition is unusual close, and it could be anyone's contest!

Get your school in the top 10 by voting for them now! You can vote once per hour until the contest is over on October 8th. If you don't see your school below, write us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com to let us know who we should add!

