Concussions: what they are and what you should do about them

Pediatric Concussions: the Profound Impact

No matter who you are or where you grow up, there’s one thing that helps shape the sweetest

moments and memories of childhood: play. We want our kids to play because it’s fun, because

they learn things, and—perhaps most of all—because that’s what kids love to do!

But as time goes on, we’re becoming more aware of some of the risks associated with play.

The CDC has estimated that as many as 3.8 million U.S. athletes suffer from concussions every

year, and young athletes are no exception. In 2012, an estimated 329,290 children were treated

in U.S. emergency rooms for sports- and recreation-related concussions.

What is a Concussion?

The CDC defines a concussion as “a type of traumatic brain injury—or TBI—caused by a

bump, blow, or jolt to the head, or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move

rapidly back and forth. This sudden movement can cause the brain to bounce around or twist

in the skull, creating chemical changes in the brain and sometimes stretching and damaging

brain cells.”

Currently, we don’t yet have a complete understanding of the impact that concussions can

have on the developing brains of children. However, we understand enough about concussions

and other traumatic brain injuries to know that their impact is wholly negative, and can lead to

any number of complications, both immediately and further down the road.

Recognizing a Concussion

Did you know a child can have a concussion without losing consciousness? After a

concussion, less than 5% of children lose consciousness or are “knocked out” for a short

period of time. Every child is different, and some symptoms are more prevalent than others.

That’s why it’s very important to recognize the signs and symptoms of a concussion, so that

you can determine what treatment is necessary.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises parents to visit their child’s doctor for anything

more than a light bump on the head, but here are some specific symptoms to watch out for in

your child:

• Loss of consciousness for 30 seconds or more

• A headache that worsens as time passes

• Repeated vomiting

• Behavioral changes, such as irritability

• Clumsiness, stumbling, or other physical coordination issues

• Disorientation or confusion

• Slurred, or otherwise compromised, speech

• Seizures

• Lasting dizziness

• Apparent difficulty with mental or physical functions

Comprehensive Concussion Care at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

When a bump on the head may be something more serious, the Children’s Hospital of

Michigan offers a concussion management clinic that provides comprehensive evaluations and

individualized treatment plans for your child.

Every patient that visits the concussion clinic is evaluated by a Pediatric Neurologist and a

Pediatric Neuropsychologist specializing in concussions. Our team also has experts available

in Pediatric Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Neurosurgery, in order

to ensure your child’s specific needs are met.

Why Seek Care from the Concussion Clinic?

Most concussions cause minor and temporary symptoms. However, in some occasions an

untreated concussion can lead to other symptoms that negatively impact your child. Prolonged

symptoms can lead to academic difficulties or delay a young athlete’s return to play.

Kids with untreated concussions are also susceptible to “Second Impact Syndrome,” in which

they sustain another blow to the head before the last concussion is healed. This second blow

is very dangerous, possibly leading to permanent brain damage or, in the worst case scenario,

even death. The Concussion Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Michigan can help manage the

more common minor symptoms, while also working to maximize the best chance for an

optimal recovery.



If you have questions or you’re concerned that your child may have had a concussion, contact Children’s Hospital of Michigan about our comprehensive Concussion Clinic by calling 313-577-7219. To learn more, visit ChildrensDMC.org/concussions.

