Dearborn battles Crestwood for a hard-fought victory

Tuesday night featured a rivalry game between the Dearborn Pioneers and the Crestwood Chargers. It played like a grudge match, with elbows thrown and the ball struggled for over regularly. Perhaps the most telling play of the game featured Hussein Saleh, a senior at Dearborn, leaping down to grab the ball before being swarmed by Crestwood players. He fought his way through the pile and pulled off a jump shot that added a needed two points in a game that was close for all four quarters.

The game wound up being a war of attrition, with Dearborn pulling ahead early and maintaining their lead until the end, but it was none-the-less an exciting event. Crestwood was keeping pace on the scoreboard, but they were never able to pull ahead.

Crestwood will get a chance at payback when they play another Dearborn school, this time Fordson, tonight at 7:00PM.

