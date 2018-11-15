Diving into change: Harrison High School's swimming and diving Team

The young women of the swimming and diving team received the unfortunate news that their school, Harrison High School, would be closing at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Even through this unfortunate news, they have a lot of fans cheering them on. Because of your votes, four members of the Harrison High School swimming and diving team won various categories in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award polls.

Coach Kyle Kinyon, who has been coaching the team since 2012, also has to adjust to the changes that Harrison's closing brings. The team will be merging with the Farmington High School team, combining two different teams into one, which has to face the challenges of differing views and past rivalries. With Harrison finishing third in the state last year, Farmington will be gaining more talented team members.

The four students on Harrison's swimming and diving team who won our polls are Madison Greaves, Ashley Turak, Lia Munson and Emma Inch. All four are part of 4Frenzy's best relay team, 200 Free Relay. Greaves also won the category for Favorite Sophomore, while Turak won for Favorite Senior. Kinyon has seen their hard work and dedication firsthand, and he isn't surprised by their success:

"All four ladies devote hours to their training in and out of the pool as well as maintaining a a team first approach. It is for this reason that I am not surprised by their success, but rather in awe of all they do for their team in way of training, competition and leadership."

The 40 students who are part of Harrison's team are passionate and dedicated, always thinking of what's best for the team as a whole. For this reason, it's likely that they will make our 4Frenzy polls again!

Congratulations to the Harrison High School girls' swimming and diving team. We look forward to seeing your success with the new team!

