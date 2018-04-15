Girls softball: Walled Lake Western v Northern

4Frenzy stopped by Walled Lake Western High School this week to check out what their spring athletes have to offer!

We found that not only was there a girls softball game going on, but students were practicing across campus for all sorts of other sports. We spotted lacrosse, track and field, soccer, tennis, and baseball, among others. Quite a busy time for Western's spring athletes, as we're sure it is at most high schools right about now. 4Frenzy is all about recognizing that hard work and appreciating the passion of athletes like these!

Of all the things happening on Walled Lake Western's campus that day, this softball game really caught 4Frenzy's attention because the crowd and players were cheering with an excitement that, at times, you could hear from quite a distance. Turns out, they really had a reason to, because these girls were amazing players.

Western was playing against their neighbor, Walled Lake Northern High School, who really gave them a run for their money. When Northern was up to bat, it was clear that these skilled and passionate batters weren't going down easy. I wouldn't be surprised if there is a rivalry between these two talented Walled Lake teams, as they would definitely have to push themselves to best each other!

We hope that a lot of these softball players from both Walled Lake High Schools participate in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards, because it looks like they'll have a great chance with their talent, passion, and the strong support of their teammates, family, and friends.

This season's 4Frenzy is looking fierce! If you know any spring athletes or members of theater, choir, or school clubs, make sure they participate in 4Frenzy!

If your high school has a game or match coming up that you want 4Frenzy to attend, email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com so we can try to stop in!

