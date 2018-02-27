Tomorrow is the last day to vote in 4Frenzy

All across Metro Detroit, people have nominated their favorite High School athletes, coaches, and athletic directors for the winter 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards.

High School sports like hockey, basketball, swimming, competitive cheer, and skiing are getting recognition along with the students that play them, and the coaches that coach them. It's been a crazy season, with tens of thousands of votes cast, but believe it or not the race is close enough that there's still time to affect the outcome.

Sports with the highest votes are girls' hockey, girls' basketball, and boys' basketball, with some category leaders getting over a thousand votes. However, we're still getting entries into sports like swimming, which means that these late entries have a chance to win if they get a large group of people to keep voting until the deadline.

Tomorrow is the last day you can vote, but you can vote once per hour all the way until 11:00 PM. This means that someone that is behind by only a handful of votes could have their ranking changed by one dedicated person, or a group of dedicated friends. We've seen it happen before and we expect it to happen again in at least a few categories. In particular, we're interested to see who comes in first in the girls' basketball, "best senior" category!

We wish the contenders luck, and are excited to congratulate the winners, though this should be seen as a victory for everyone involved in High School athletics. The profile of all of these sports has been raised significantly, and we're proud of Metro Detroit for their involvement.