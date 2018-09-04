4Frenzy

Last second Detroit Cass Tech Hail Mary steals victory from Lakewood

The Michigan team pulled off an amazing final play against their Ohioan opponent

By Jake Draugelis

The game between Detroit Cass Tech and Lakewood Saint Edward appeared to fall apart for Michigan when the Ohio-based team made a huge return towards the end of the 4th quarter, resulting in a goal. This put St. Ed's in the lead.


With 1:21 left against a defense that had been making Cass Tech struggle for every yard, it seemed as though the outcome was set. Fortunately, Detroit Cass Tech proved that it is a team that does not give up when faced with adversity.

Michiganders, I invite you to enjoy the following play.

 

