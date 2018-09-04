Last second Detroit Cass Tech Hail Mary steals victory from Lakewood

The game between Detroit Cass Tech and Lakewood Saint Edward appeared to fall apart for Michigan when the Ohio-based team made a huge return towards the end of the 4th quarter, resulting in a goal. This put St. Ed's in the lead.

Cass Tech just took the lead over St. Ed’s 15-14 with 1:21 remaining....then #Michigan commit Quintel Kent happened.... pic.twitter.com/kcjRKnAFpI

— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) September 1, 2018



With 1:21 left against a defense that had been making Cass Tech struggle for every yard, it seemed as though the outcome was set. Fortunately, Detroit Cass Tech proved that it is a team that does not give up when faced with adversity.

Michiganders, I invite you to enjoy the following play.

Game winning HAIL MARY on 4th and 27 🚨 @espn_noah (via @Zach_Harley) pic.twitter.com/JiItENqMs7

