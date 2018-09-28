Live updates: High school football scores from Metro Detroit and across Michigan (9/28/18)

Follow high school football scores across Metro Detroit and across Michigan using the scoreboard below. You can contribute updates through ScoreStream here.

Our 4Frenzy Game of the Week is River Rouge visiting a vastly improved Harper Woods team . Both teams enter the game 4-1 with high-powered offense and designs on a conference championship. The Harper Woods team is looking for some revenge this season after enduring an 86-0 walloping from River Rouge in 2017.

You can also join our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards, a campaign to honor the effort students and parents put into their fall sports. Nominate your favorite athletes here.

And voting is now open for the Best Marching Band and Best Spirit Squad.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.