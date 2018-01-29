Mercy vs Pioneer: Battle on the ice

When a game is high scoring it either means the goalie is bad, the defense is bad, or the offense is excellent. Friday's game was a case of the latter. The girls of Farmington Hills Mercy High School and Ann Arbor Pioneer focused their efforts almost entirely on offense throughout the game. The result was grueling for both goalies, who were stuck repelling shot after shot from their rivals.

Admirable as the goalie's efforts were, that dam was going to break sooner or later. What was surprising to those watching the game was that it happened almost simultaneously. Pioneer began landing rapid-fire goals, followed quickly by Mercy. The game became a contest of endurance; seeing who could keep up the furious pace longer.

The answer to that was Farmington Hills Mercy. Despite Pioneer scoring early goals, Mercy was able to keep up the intensity longer, eventually passing and then utterly eclipsing Pioneer on the scoreboard. There was a very clear trajectory, with Pioneer being the stronger competitor early on, but Mercy ultimately being able to maintain a pace of play that Pioneer could not.

Pioneer coach Hurd tried to readjust, but the dye was cast by the end of the second period, and the night inevitably went to Mercy. The season is far from over, however, and these teams will have a chance to play each other again the February.

