Mercy's Cross Country Runner Wins Fan Choice Award

Favorite subject: math

Favorite lunch at school: Greek Salad

Favorite artist: Taylor Swift

Additional sports: swim

Lily Fromm takes the spotlight after winning Local 4's 4Frenzy Favorite Sophomore award for Cross Country at Mercy High School. The runner says she first began doing cross country in the 5th grade and hasn't stopped since then.

"I started off running for fun a bit when I was pretty young and found it fun, so in 5th grade when I had the option to run, I took it up,” says Fromm. "But then when I came to high school, I had already swam the same season as I did running, and you can't really do that in high school, so I had to make a choice."

Fromm said that she decided to go with swimming, but just two weeks before the season started she realized how much she missed running and quit swim to join cross country.

For those who don't know, cross country is very different from track and field. In cross country, Lily explained that there is only one race to run, which is the 5K (3.1 miles).

"Most recently we had a race last week in Oakland County," she says.

As for the future, Lily says that she is really excited for the Catholic Leagues, where all the Catholic schools get to race against them. “It's basically the championships of the season for the Catholic schools," she says.

Lily says that she and her teammates are all close and even hang out outside of cross country. "We're pretty small, it's like 19 of us, so we're all like really close friends," she says. "I love having a good time, running and being with my friends."

Some of Lily's goals as a runner are to run faster and show an overall improvement in her technique. "I have high hopes that I can drop some more time and start placing higher at meets, and start to grow more with my training and everything," she says.

Just before running off to practice, the 5K runner said that the possibility of her running in college is the thought that continues to keep her focused on achieving her goals. Congrats to Lily on her award!

