Metro Detroit's Top 10 Spirit Squads: Auburn Hills Avondale

Auburn Hills Avondale's spirit squad was among the most likely to make it to the Top 10 when the competition started, and they did not disappoint. They qualified for regionals in competitive cheer in 2017. Then, they won the League Championship in 2018. Beyond that they have taken first place at various invitationals over the past two years.

Another point of pride has been their homecoming performances. According to coach Stephanie Donelko, "Some of our teams favorite routines that we have performed are this year's homecoming routine. It was filled with stunting, tumbling, and dancing. This squad loves to dance and create fun routines for their school to see.

"Everyone on this team plays an intricate role. From stunting to tumbling to creating routines everyone adds value to this incredible team. They work exceptionally well with one another and are extremely creative."

Check out more coverage of Auburn Hills Avondale's spirit squad by Corrie Colf below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.