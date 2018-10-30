Metro Detroit's Top 10 Spirit Squads: Lake Shore High School

Members of the Lake Shore Spirit Squad are role models to students in the St. Clair Shores community. If the results of their past six years of competing are any indication of what's to come, the Lake Shore Spirit Squad will continue to see more success.

For five of the six years of Lake Shore's competitions, they were conference champions, two-time district champions, and five-time regional qualifiers. They have also received the All-State Academic Team Honorable Mention Award because of the team's academic standing. The team has received this award every year that they have competed, with the team members' grade point averages ranging from 3.3 to 3.6.

The Lake Shore Spirit Squad managed to do well as a team, as individuals, and as students because of the support they have for each other. Lake Shore's Spirit Squad consists of students who know the meaning of hard work. Some team members that have been recognized for their hard work and leadership skills are senior Haley Marsiglio, juniors Abby Palacios and Brooke Nysen, and sophomores Madison Roberts and Anna Bommarito.

Sherri Taormina, the head cheer coach of the Lake Shore Spirit Squad, says that the team looks forward to many events throughout the year. One of their favorite events is the DeltaPlex Meet in Grand Rapids, which gives the team members a chance to bond during their overnight stay.

Sherri Taormina has this to say about her Spirit Squad:

"I truly feel they are great role models of student athletes," Taormina said. "They care deeply about their academics, but also about growing as athletes and as a team. They are good kids."

