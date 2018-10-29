Metro Detroit's Top 10 Spirit Squads: Oxford High School

Oxford High School is home to one of our Top 10 metro Detroit spirit squads because of team unity.

According to coach Alanna Weber, "We remind ourselves of our goals as individuals as well as our goals for our team. We always want to cheer the football team on to a victory. We don't want to let our fans down so we work hard to look good on the field."

They consider their greatest accomplishment to be how much they've managed to bond as a team, and it shows! This team works together wonderfully, and as a result they put together a campaign that allowed them to make it all the way to this year's Top 10 in our "Best Spirit Squad" competition.

Their favorite song to cheer to is the Oxford fight song, and they are looking forward to keeping the crowd pumped up at playoffs for their football team.

