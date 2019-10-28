Michigan high school football playoffs: First-round match-ups announced

The MHSAA announced the first round match-ups for the 2019 football playoffs.

Games will be played either Friday or Saturday (date and times determined on Monday):

Division 1

R1-D1 Grand Haven (5-4) 59.556 at Grandville (7-2) 95.111

R1-D1 Hudsonville (6-3) 74.778 at Traverse City West (7-2) 86.000

R1-D2 East Kentwood (5-4) 58.556 at Rockford (8-1) 104.667

R1-D2 Brighton (7-2) 84.222 at Holt (7-2) 88.444

R2-D1 Canton (5-4) 58.111 at West Bloomfield (8-1) 105.556

R2-D1 White Lake Lakeland (7-2) 81.556 at Plymouth (8-1) 95.111

R2-D2 Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) 55.222 at Brownstown Woodhaven (9-0) 114.667

R2-D2 Saline (8-1) 95.175 at Belleville (9-0) 113.778

R3-D1 Grand Blanc (5-4) 60.667 at Lapeer (8-1) 107.444

R3-D1 Davison (7-2) 87.444 at Romeo (7-2) 87.778

R3-D2 Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 55.111 at Lake Orion (8-1) 97.667

R3-D2 Rochester Adams (7-2) 83.333 at Utica Eisenhower (7-2) 85.889

R4-D1 Macomb Dakota (5-4) 59.889 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (9-0) 119.111

R4-D1 Warren Mott (6-3) 66.889 at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-4) 67.556

R4-D2 Detroit Western (6-3) 51.556 at Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 101.333

R4-D2 Detroit Cass Tech (5-4) 60.417 at Grosse Pointe South (7-2) 84.000

Division 2

R1-D1 Midland Dow (6-3) 72.667 at Traverse City Central (8-1) 99.333

R1-D1 Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 82.556 at Midland (8-1) 93.889

R1-D2 Portage Central (5-4) 55.333 at Portage Northern (8-1) 94.889

R1-D2 Mattawan (5-4) 60.111 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-2) 80.556

R2-D1 Jackson (5-3) 54.556 at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0) 104.000

R2-D1 Livonia Churchill (5-4) 59.889 at Dexter (8-1) 89.444

R2-D2 Flushing (5-4) 58.889 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 99.444

R2-D2 South Lyon (8-1) 96.778 at Fenton (8-1) 99.333

R3-D1 Detroit U-D Jesuit (6-3) 69.889 at North Farmington (9-0) 103.889

R3-D1 Farmington (7-1) 86.667 at Oak Park (8-1) 95.000

R3-D2 Temperance Bedford (6-3) 71.333 at Detroit Martin Luther King (7-2) 90.111

R3-D2 Wyandotte Roosevelt (7-2) 82.444 at Livonia Franklin (7-2) 84.333

R4-D1 Warren De La Salle Collegiate (5-4) 67.889 at Birmingham Groves (7-2) 90.556

R4-D1 Sterling Heights (6-3) 68.000 at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3) 70.556

R4-D2 Port Huron (6-3) 62.556 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 92.222

R4-D2 Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (6-3) 68.889 at St Clair Shores Lakeview (7-2) 79.444

Division 3

R1-D1 Marquette (5-4) 60.444 at Muskegon (9-0) 113.778

R1-D1 Mount Pleasant (7-2) 75.111 at Cedar Springs (8-1) 97.222

R1-D2 Spring Lake (5-4) 49.111 at Byron Center (9-0) 105.778

R1-D2 Lowell (5-4) 56.778 at East Grand Rapids (6-3) 67.222

R2-D1 Zeeland East (5-4) 55.111 at Zeeland West (8-1) 98.667

R2-D1 St Joseph (6-3) 71.667 at Edwardsburg (9-0) 97.778

R2-D2 St Johns (6-3) 67.889 at Mason (9-0) 97.778

R2-D2 DeWitt (7-2) 92.000 at East Lansing (7-2) 92.000

R3-D1 Parma Western (7-2) 70.986 at Chelsea (9-0) 105.444

R3-D1 Pinckney (7-2) 75.111 at Coldwater (8-1) 93.319

R3-D2 Trenton (5-4) 59.778 at Allen Park (7-2) 84.889

R3-D2 Gibraltar Carlson (6-3) 68.444 at Riverview (7-2) 78.083

R4-D1 Marysville (6-3) 62.000 at Orchard Lake St Mary's (8-1) 105.667

R4-D1 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (6-3) 78.000 at Flint Kearsley (7-2) 80.556

R4-D2 Detroit Mumford (6-3) 53.556 at River Rouge (8-1) 83.889

R4-D2 Eastpointe (6-3) 73.819 at Redford Thurston (7-2) 76.000

Division 4

R1-D1 Cadillac (5-4) 52.667 at Escanaba (7-2) 79.444

R1-D1 Ludington (7-2) 61.958 at Sault Ste Marie (6-3) 67.111

R1-D2 Allendale (5-4) 49.111 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 92.222

R1-D2 Sparta (8-1) 81.667 at Muskegon Orchard View (9-0) 89.556

R2-D1 Grand Rapids South Christian (5-4) 53.778 at Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) 77.111

R2-D1 Otsego (6-3) 61.667 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3) 68.667

R2-D2 Vicksburg (5-4) 49.889 at Paw Paw (8-1) 84.444

R2-D2 Plainwell (5-4) 50.667 at Marshall (5-4) 54.542

R3-D1 Williamston (5-4) 54.444 at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2) 77.889

R3-D1 Fowlerville (6-3) 64.556 at Goodrich (7-2) 74.333

R3-D2 North Branch (7-2) 68.333 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-1) 90.889

R3-D2 Ortonville Brandon (7-2) 74.333 at St Clair (8-1) 81.778

R4-D1 Carleton Airport (6-3) 62.750 at Milan (9-0) 97.667

R4-D1 Redford Union (6-3) 64.111 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 70.444

R4-D2 Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-4) 48.333 at Detroit Country Day (9-0) 100.889

R4-D2 Harper Woods (4-4) 52.444 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (5-3) 57.486

Division 5

R1-D1 Reed City (6-3) 59.667 at Kingsley (9-0) 94.222

R1-D1 Grant (7-2) 68.556 at Muskegon Oakridge (9-0) 87.111

R1-D2 Shepherd (5-4) 43.000 at Foreland (7-2) 74.222

R1-D2 Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) 58.333 at Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 68.556

R2-D1 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) 49.639 at Berrien Springs (8-0) 88.000

R2-D1 Dowagiac (6-3) 60.889 at Hopkins (8-1) 77.889

R2-D2 Central Montcalm (7-2) 73.889 at Portland (7-2) 78.000

R2-D2 Olivet (8-1) 76.000 at Lansing Catholic (8-1) 78.000

R3-D1 Carrollton (5-4) 45.222 at Frankenmuth (8-1) 88.889

R3-D1 Essexville Garber (6-3) 60.667 at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 66.000

R3-D2 Mt Morris (5-4) 45.222 at Marine City (9-0) 108.444

R3-D2 Almont (9-0) 90.667 at Richmond (8-1) 91.556

R4-D1 Dundee (5-4) 49.000 at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (7-2) 76.486

R4-D1 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-4) 51.542 at Whitmore Lake (7-2) 57.111

R4-D2 Detroit Communication Media Arts (6-3) 44.889 at Detroit Denby (7-2) 76.889

R4-D2 Clawson (6-3) 52.444 at Detroit Henry Ford (6-3) 61.861

Division 6

R1-D1 Negaunee (6-3) 58.333 at Calumet (8-1) 81.778

R1-D1 Menominee (6-3) 64.778 at Ishpeming Westwood (7-2) 70.111

R1-D2 Harrison (5-4) 40.000 at Clare (8-1) 75.556

R1-D2 Lake City (6-3) 51.111 at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1) 74.667

R2-D1 Newaygo (6-3) 57.889 at Montague (7-2) 68.222

R2-D1 Ravenna (7-2) 60.333 at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-2) 62.556

R2-D2 Sanford Meridian (6-3) 58.222 at Ithaca (8-1) 75.333

R2-D2 Morley Stanwood (6-3) 59.889 at Hemlock (7-2) 69.444

R3-D1 Jonesville (6-3) 54.889 at Hillsdale (9-0) 94.222

R3-D1 Constantine (7-2) 64.764 at Niles Brandywine (9-0) 85.333

R3-D2 Manchester (5-4) 41.222 at Grass Lake (8-1) 70.889

R3-D2 Blissfield (6-3) 62.556 at Onsted (7-2) 69.000

R4-D1 Durand (5-4) 42.667 at Montrose (8-1) 83.556

R4-D1 Millington (5-4) 55.000 at Flint Hamady (7-1) 70.222

R4-D2 Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) 41.556 at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (7-1) 85.556

R4-D2 Detroit Osborn (5-4) 46.597 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 79.222

Division 7

R1-D1 Mancelona (5-4) 36.333 at Iron Mountain (9-0) 91.556

R1-D1 Harbor Springs (6-3) 53.222 at Charlevoix (6-3) 55.444

R1-D2 McBain (5-4) 43.667 at Oscoda (8-1) 70.556

R1-D2 Houghton Lake (6-3) 51.111 at Traverse City St Francis (6-3) 63.889

R2-D1 North Muskegon (5-4) 42.222 at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0) 86.222

R2-D1 Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (6-3) 44.000 at Kent City (6-3) 51.000

R2-D2 Laingsburg (6-3) 48.556 at New Lothrop (9-0) 97.778

R2-D2 Byron (6-3) 62.222 at Beaverton (9-0) 87.111

R3-D1 Hartford (6-3) 47.267 at Schoolcraft (8-1) 76.000

R3-D1 Centreville (6-3) 50.222 at Lawton (9-0) 72.000

R3-D2 Homer (7-2) 62.667 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0) 103.111

R3-D2 Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-2) 65.375 at Clinton (9-0) 84.444

R4-D1 Sandusky (6-3) 44.667 at Cass City (8-1) 72.778

R4-D1 Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-3) 47.986 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (6-3) 51.111

R4-D2 Madison Heights Madison (5-4) 51.861 at Detroit Leadership Academy (8-1) 79.889

R4-D2 Detroit Loyola (4-4) 56.968 at Detroit Central (8-1) 71.889

Division 8

R1-D1 Bark River-Harris (5-4) 36.556 at Ishpeming (7-2) 58.111

R1-D1 Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) 47.000 at West Iron County (7-2) 53.889

R1-D2 Blanchard Montabella (5-4) 36.556 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) 77.778

R1-D2 St Ignace (5-4) 38.333 at Beal City (8-1) 68.000

R2-D1 Carson City-Crystal (5-4) 41.667 at Breckenridge (8-1) 69.333

R2-D1 Saginaw Nouvel (5-4) 43.111 at Merrill (6-3) 50.889

R2-D2 Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-3) 47.778 at Harbor Beach (9-0) 80.000

R2-D2 Unionville-Sebewaing (6-3) 53.889 at Ubly (7-2) 57.667

R3-D1 Flint Beecher (5-3) 47.194 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-0) 80.444

R3-D1 Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (7-2) 58.431 at Fowler (8-1) 66.667

R3-D2 Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) 42.556 at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (7-2) 71.542

R3-D2 Detroit Public Safety Academy (5-4) 47.111 at Britton Deerfield (5-4) 51.000

R4-D1 Mendon (7-2) 56.489 at Reading (8-1) 77.333

R4-D1 White Pigeon (7-2) 57.444 at Cassopolis (9-0) 76.267

R4-D2 Concord (5-4) 42.333 at Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1) 64.667

R4-D2 Addison (7-2) 61.667 at Sand Creek (7-2) 63.556

**R = Region

8-Player Football Division 1

R1 Brimley (5-4) 31.778 at Suttons Bay (9-0) 63.365

R1 Gaylord St Mary (4-5) 32.587 at Pellston (8-1) 53.333

R2 Mayville (6-3) 42.333 at Mio (8-1) 60.889

R2 Mesick (7-2) 43.698 at Kingston (7-2) 49.667

R3 Camden-Frontier (6-3) 37.667 at Colon (9-0) 68.778

R3 Bellevue (6-3) 42.778 at Martin (9-0) 68.000

R4 International Academy of Flint (5-4) 32.222 at Deckerville (9-0) 69.778

R4 New Haven Merritt Academy (8-1) 45.778 at Morrice (8-1) 58.444

8-Player Football Division 2

R1 Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-2) 49.667 at Powers North Central (9-0) 64.000

R1 Engadine (8-1) 51.444 at Pickford (8-1) 64.000

R2 Marion (6-3) 35.365 at Hillman (8-1) 56.778

R2 Cedarville (5-4) 35.667 at Posen (6-3) 40.667

R3 Brethren (5-4) 31.222 at Climax-Scotts (7-2) 55.111

R3 Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (5-4) 33.000 at Onekama (6-3) 39.444

R4 Bay City All Saints (5-4) 30.597 at Portland St Patrick (9-0) 61.889

R4 Kinde North Huron (6-3) 36.333 at Peck (5-4) 36.444

