Nominations for 4Frenzy's Winter Fan Choice Awards start tomorrow!

It's that time of year again! Nominations for 4Frenzy's Fan Choice Awards for Winter 2019 begin tomorrow.

If you have a student athlete that you believe deserves to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to their sport, then get ready Metro Detroit! Nominations for our Fan Choice Awards begin tomorrow morning, January 8th at 10 a.m. Be sure to submit their name, the school they attend, and why you believe they deserve to win a Fan Choice Award!

But don't procrastinate! The deadline to nominate is February 3rd.

