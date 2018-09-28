Northville girls golf breaks records and records podcasts

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - Putts, pressure and a podcast.

That sums up a great start to the season for Mariella Simoncini and the Northville girls golf team.

“Personally, I’m really excited for myself and my team,” Simoncini said. “We’re staying calm and trying to focus.”

Currently, that focus has produced a perfect picture. Led by Simoncini, a senior captain, the Mustangs have won all their tournaments -- including 18-hole and nine-hole events -- in the first month of the season. They are the No. 1-ranked team in the state.

“We’ve had a pretty amazing start,” Northville coach Chris Cronin said.

The Mustangs began by posting a school-record, 18-hole total of 291 at Kensington Metropark Golf Course in August. Then, they set a school-record for a nine-hole event with a four-player total of 148 to defeat Hartland at Northville Hills.

“I think the girls knew and were anticipating a special season,” Cronin said. They went out and did a lot of work. They came in and were ready to play golf. We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the results.”

Simoncini and sophomore Nicole Whatley lead a deep squad.

“They’re real students of the game,” Cronin said. “They know the game.”

At the tourney at Kensington, Whatley earned medalist honors with a 5-under-par 67. She also shot a 2-under 70 at a tournament at Bedford Valley, and she carded a 1-under, nine-hole round of 35 against Hartland.

“She really trusts here swing,” Cronin said. “She’s able to make adjustments in round. That’s pretty rare, that ability to make adjustments.”

Meanwhile, Simoncini has improved each year. As a sophomore, Cronin said her average score was in the mid-80s. Last year, as a junior, she earned all-state honors. Her senior season is proving even better.

Simoncini shot a 3-under-par 70 at a tournament at Glen Oaks Golf Course. It was her first under-par round at a high-school event.

“As soon as the season was over, she started working,” Cronin said. “Her progression as a player is phenomenal.”

In the winter, Simoncini traveled to Florida and Kentucky so she could golf outside rather than practice exclusively in domes.

Then in the summer, Simoncini competed in more -- and tougher -- tournaments, including American Junior Golf Association events that featured players from around the nation.

Simoncini said her teammates shared her work ethic this offseason and that they were motivated by a fourth-place finish at last year’s Division 1 state finals.

“I think the thing the girls have done really well is manage expectations,” Cronin said. “We knew that no one is going to hand us anything. Everyone has bought into that.”

In addition to Simoncini and Whatley, Sufna Gill, Katelyn Tokarz and Sedona Shipka also return after competing in the state finals.

Gill, a junior, has “been really steady for us,” Cronin said. “I think she has tremendous upside because she can hit the ball a ton. I’m just waiting for all the tumblers to fall into place.”

Like Whatley, Tokarz and Shipka are sophomores.

“Our depth is a huge blessing,” Cronin said. “We’re really unique.”

They also seem to have a unique attitude as they strike a light tone to balance their expectations.

At practice, Cronin sets up “treat tournaments” with different drills on each hole and the winner earning candy. He also has organized a match-play, Ryder Cup-style event for the team.

And each Monday, he records a podcast with Simoncini called “Mondays with Mariella,” and posts it on the team’s website, https://www.nhsgolf.com.

In her role as captain, Simoncini also tries to keep the mood easy-going.

“I know being a captain comes with a lot of responsibility,” she said. “It means being a good role model, being a good friend.”

“They really take a lot from her,” Cronin said. “For me, it’s like having an extra coach”

So far, behind Simoncini’s leadership and her teammates’ stellar play, the Mustangs are on the right course.

“I’m really proud of these girls,” Cronin said. “They root for each other, they pull for each other. They’re seeing the dividends.”

“It’s kind of a lot of pressure,” Simoncini said. “But it’s also a lot of fun.”

