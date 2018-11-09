One of Michigan's top high school QBs leads undefeated Madison Heights Madison

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Austin Brown wastes no time.

The senior quarterback from Madison Heights Madison gets straight to the point when he answers a question about his goals for the playoffs.

“To dominate and win a state championship,” Brown said. “I could care less if I score another touchdown. I just want to win a state championship.”

Brown and the undefeated Eagles are on track as they head into Friday night’s Division 7 regional championship game against Riverview Gabriel Richard.

Madison has won 10 of their 11 games by double-digit margins, and the Eagles have recorded three straight shutouts, including a 38-0 victory over Detroit Loyola last week.

“If there’s a time to get hot, it’s now,” Brown said. “We’re getting better every week.”

Austin Brown - Madison High School

Brown has played a huge role in Madison’s success.

The Eagles have only lost one game in the two years with him as a starter since he transferred from Detroit Catholic Central, and they have won back-to-back MAC Silver Division titles.

This year, he’s passed for 1,642 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s rushed for another 1,500 yards and 26 touchdowns.

His excellence goes beyond the football field. Brown starts at point guard on the basketball team, and he’s committed to Marshall to play baseball. To top it off, he has a 4.0 grade-point average.

“He’s a great kid,” Madison coach James Rogers said. “He’s a leader.”

Two years ago, as a sophomore at Detroit Catholic Central, Brown broke his leg in a state semifinal game against Romeo.

He healed in time to post a stellar junior season, but Brown said he’s healthier this year. And he believes he’s a better runner because of it.

His coach says Brown is in the weight room early every day.

“He’s taken his weight training and off-field training to another level,” Rogers said. “He’s made a huge effort to improve his body.”

“I don’t want to be the best in the area. I want to be the best in the state,” Brown said. “That means you have to do different things. I have to find time to do things when people aren’t doing them.”

Brown shares the credit with his teammates, praising his offensive line and wide receivers, among others.

“These guys are making everything possible,” Brown said.

In last week’s victory over Detroit Loyola, the Eagles received a boost from Makai Johnson and Troye Williams.

A two-year, two-way starter at safety and slot receiver, Johnson returned a punt for a touchdown. Williams had two TD receptions.

A young but experienced offensive line, including sophomore Ronell Horn, junior Cam Corso, junior Adam Long, junior Max Burk and senior Chauncey Ernest, also has been a strength, according to Rogers.

Ernest also has been a standout on defense. A year after earning all-state honors, he has registered 17 sacks.

Another star is Long, who leads the team at middle linebacker with 142 tackles.

“Definitely, the last couple of games it’s been our defense,” Rogers said. “They’ve been lights out.”

Indeed, everything is clicking for Madison.

Brown insists the team isn’t content and that the Eagles have a willingness to improve that’s been around since they lost to Saugatuck in last year’s state semifinals.

“This year’s chemistry is insane,” Brown said. “We’re getting super hot right now. It’s pretty fun to be a part of.”

