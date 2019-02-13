Plymouth-Canton school's radio station hosts 11th annual 88.1 Record Show

Thousands of vinyl records, CDs, import only releases, T-shirts, posters and other collectibles will be on display when 88.1 The Park presents its 11th annual 88.1 Record Show on Saturday February 16, 2019.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem High School cafeteria, and proceeds will benefit the nationally recognized student radio station operated by the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. The record show is one of the station’s main fundraisers each year.

The show will feature special giveaways and door prizes in addition to a wide variety of vendors. 88.1 The Park expects to build on the success of last year’s show, which was the station’s largest with over 420 people attending. Much of the success of the show can be tied to the resurgence of interest in vinyl records.

Admission to the 88.1 The Park record show during normal show hours is $3. Collectors looking to get an early start to their shopping can gain early admission between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for $5. Students at Canton, Plymouth and Salem high schools will receive free admission with a student ID.

Salem High School is located at 46181 Joy Road in Canton, Michigan. The Salem High School cafeteria is located on the first floor, just inside the main entrance to the school.

Be sure to vote NOW for your favorite students in winter sports, performing arts, and clubs and organizations in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! Voting ends February 19th!