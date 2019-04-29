Spotlight: Riverview High's Anastasia Stergiadis kicks it up a notch

Riverview High School center midfielder Anastasia Stergiadis has been a soccer player for 14 years. This gifted student-athlete is the winner of our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award for Favorite Junior in Soccer!

Accomplishments:

Soccer has given Anastasia memorable victories, which she attributes to good coaching and her own competitive nature. She recalls her high school winning against other top teams since her freshman year. Her accomplishments even led to an opportunity playing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

Staying motivated:

Anastasia works hard to remain the best in soccer. She loves training and spending time with her teammates in practices.

A motto she sticks with is, "You play like you practice."

Off the field:

Outside of soccer, Anastasia loves playing basketball and shopping. She likes to watch "Grey's Anatomy" or go on family vacations to unwind after games. Anastasia is thankful for everyone who supported her in winning a Fan Choice award.

She says, "...being nominated for this award, is a true testament to all the love and support my family, friends, and the Riverview Community gives me."

LET US KNOW WHAT OTHER STUDENTS AND FACULTY WE SHOULD WRITE ABOUT! Share the "Spotlight" - Email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com