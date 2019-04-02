Spotlight: Talent of Cass Tech Orchestra instrumental in FCA win

The talented students of the Cass Tech Orchestra have created their own sound, which may be why they were voted "Favorite Orchestra" in our 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards. We got a chance to learn more about this group of musicians that have become a part of metro Detroit's music culture.

From the Director:

Deanna Burrows has been the director for the past six years. She has a passion for playing and for teaching music that shows in her students' accomplishments on and off stage. In her words, "I am SO lucky to get to do what I do."

Accomplishments:

Burrows' students are known as some of the top performers in metro Detroit. They have received first division ratings at State Festivals where they composed for the Harlem String Quartet.

They were recently on stage at the Fox Theatre along with The Piano Guys, which Burrows calls "a fantastic experience." Detroit audiences can also find them doing flash-mob performances on the Riverwalk and at Eastern Market.

What the students say:

The Orchestra gives students opportunities to be creative through music. Here's what a few of them had to say:

"I enjoy orchestra because it gives me a platform to tell a story with music that everyone can understand," said freshman Christina Dixon.

"Orchestra is important to me because it allows me to produce an elegant sound that shows deeper emotion than music we have today," said sophomore Dayjana Lyles.

Junior Therron Montgomery said, “Orchestra is important to me because it has enabled me to strengthen my leadership skills. I enjoy orchestra because it allows me to take a break from all my other stressful classes. It’s fun to make music with other people. I am also grateful to have had the opportunity to participate in various events and competitions, such as the Schrock Interlochen Scholarship Competition that I won freshman year to attend Interlochen."

Cass Tech Orchestra thanks the public for its support and it's win in the Winter Fan Choice Aawards!

You can find out more about the orchestra at cassorchestra.weebly.com

