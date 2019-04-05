Spotlight: L'Anse Creuse Wrestler Michael Hazelton

Hard work must be the middle name of Michael Hazelton who recently won our 4Frenzy Fan Choice award for "Favorite Wrestler" in his 125 weight class. Get to know this senior team captain from L'Anse Creuse High School!

Accomplishments:

Michael, a wrestler for 11 years, has always kept his eyes on the prize. Starting as a freshman, he was named the team's youngest captain in L'Anse Creuse history. This type of leadership has helped guide his team to a recent win in the MAC White Division, which Michael recalls as one of his most favorite and proud memories. Not only is he a good team player but his individual stats for this year made him a state qualifier, getting his 150th career win.

Role models:

His dad: "He is always in my corner, and has helped me see my full potential. He works with me and no matter what the outcome, is always proud of me," said Michael.

His older brother: "He has showed me how to keep my passion alive for the sport even when facing adversity, and how to always strive to get better," said Michael.

His two coaches: "Coach Prince put his faith in me as a freshman and he will always make time for me to talk to him one-on-one, he listens to my ideas and has just always been there for me. Coach Travis comes to work with me even during unscheduled practices, he takes time to listen and push me when I need it. Both of these men have made a big impact in my life, and I would not be where I am today without either of them," said Michael.

Challenges:

Competition is no problem for Michael. "I have always had tough competition in my weight class. There are some very talented and really good guys in my weight and class. There were six wrestlers at the 125 weight class in just my conference alone that made it through to states. So it has pushed me to work harder and just try to do my best," said Michael.

Fun Facts:

Michael enjoys hanging with friends and making music for fun. He works hard in school and his community, earning a Presidential Award for doing over 100 hours of community service while also being part of an Academic All-State team!

