Spotlight: Livonia Franklin's dedicated dancer Juli Johnson

Juli Johnson has been dancing since she was 9 years old. It's been a diverse education, including contemporary, ballet, jazz, tap and musical theater. These stage performances have paid off, as metro Detroit just voted her Favorite Dancer in our Spring Fan Choice Awards!

Strengths:

Juli likes expressing herself through movement. She says, "It makes me feel powerful and strong."

And it's no surprise that she has that kind of confidence in her abillity: She attends a whopping six dance classes per week in addition to performing in the Franklin Players productions.

Her family feels that when she is on stage, the audience can see her love for music and dance.

How she gets ready for shows:

The pre-show ritual for Juli is spending time with other castmates coming up with chants to keep their energy high. One of Juli's favorite lines to tell them is the classic, "Break a leg."

After performances, Juli and her friends celebrate over their favorite food; chicken finger pitas.

Her family's favorite memory of her on stage:

Juli's family enjoys her performances because of how rewarding it is to see Juli become so talented at something that she is passionate about.

Her mom recalls a dance scene when she was in the Grease school musical as a memorable one. She said, " ...Juli and her partner were flipping, twirling, and spinning to the jive like pros!"

Fun Facts:

Juli is not just a dance and theater performer. She is part of her high school's Bel Canto Choir. Before shows and recitals, you can find her listening to 'Love on Top' by Beyoncé and 'Party in the USA' by Miley Cyrus. In addition to her musical talent, Juli is soon to be inducted in the National Honor Society.