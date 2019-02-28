Spotlight: Oxford Coach Rachel Bryer

In her third season as head girls basketball coach at Oxford High School, Rachel Bryer has made sure she puts her team first. That's one of the reasons why she has been named metro Detroit's Favorite Girls Basketball Coach in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Favorite thing about coaching:

One of her favorite things about coaching is seeing the growth in her student-athletes. "I fully believe that if you are part of a team, you learn so many life lessons. Whether it's teamwork, sacrifice, hard work, or even adversity, there are so many lessons to be learned by all; even coaches continue to learn and grow with each new season," said Bryer.

Why her team makes her proud:

With the hard work her team puts in, Bryer is most proud of her players' basketball IQ. She says, "Their knowledge of the game has made it enjoyable for me. I get to sit back and listen to them communicate and fix problems without needing me to point out every detail."

How she keeps her team motivated:

Motivating her team-- both on and off the court-- is important to her. She uses different techniques, such as hosting a fun pregame race for the girls and keeping the practices competitive through goal-setting for each drill.

"As a coach... it's important to recognize what works for your team and plan a practice accordingly to keep that motivation going."

The Oxford Wildcats girls basketball team has been having a winning season, defeating many competitors in their league and getting better with each game.

LET US KNOW WHAT OTHER STUDENTS WE SHOULD WRITE ABOUT! Share the "Spotlight" - Email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com

AND STAY TUNED FOR ... Spring Fan Choice nominations, starting in a few weeks! Check back mid-March.